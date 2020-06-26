Police officer stabbed, suspect shot in Glasgow, Scotland

LONDON (AP) — A police officer in the Scottish city of Glasgow has been stabbed while a male suspect has been shot by an armed officer during an incident Friday in the heart of the city.
The Scottish Police Federation said in a tweet that it has notified the family of the officer.
Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson said he wanted to “reassure the public that this is a “contained incident and that the wider public is not at risk.”
He said armed police officers attended the incident. According to Sky News, there have been a number of people injured.
Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.