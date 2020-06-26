New COVID-19 cases in 5 local Kentucky counties

KENTUCKY. (WFIE) - Kentucky is reporting 14,617 people have tested positive since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and 546 people have died across the commonwealth.
Thursday, Hopkins County updated their dashboard to show five additional cases. Friday’s update showed one more.
On Friday, Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported five additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – two in Daviess County, one in Hancock County, one in Ohio County and one in Union County.
GRDHD is offering free COVID-19 testing.
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Muhlenberg Co. - 510 cases, 8 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 240 cases, 33 deaths, 189 recovered
- Daviess Co. - 409 cases, 7 deaths, 354 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 194 cases, 174 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 155 cases, 4 deaths, 141 recovered
- Webster Co. - 39 cases, 36 recovered
- McLean Co. - 26 cases, 1 death, 25 recovered
- Union Co. - 25 cases, 20 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 17 cases, 13 recovered
