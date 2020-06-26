New COVID-19 cases in 4 local Indiana counties, state deaths up 9

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health has updated their coronavirus map.
It now shows 44,140 total confirmed positive cases and 2,403 deaths.
That’s up from 43,655 total confirmed positive cases and 2,394 deaths.
Locally, the map shows seven new cases in Vanderburgh County, one new case in Warrick County, five new cases in Perry County, and one new case in Posey County.
OptumServe Health Services has a new testing site in Dubois County.
It’s at Ruxer’s Golf Course Building on Clay Street in Jasper.
Hours/Days of Operation include Monday June 29th- Thursday July 2, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Then the following weeks, site will be open Tuesday thru Saturday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Register by appointment only at online or by phone at: (888) 634-1116 (for those without internet access ONLY)
Testing is for anyone who lives or works in the State of Indiana.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 376 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 255 cases, 6 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 183 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 117 cases, 4 deaths
- Posey Co. - 28 cases
- Gibson Co. - 29 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 28 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
