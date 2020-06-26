Museum and Visitors Center opens Saturday for LST 325 at new location

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You’ve probably seen LST 325′s new home on just off Riverside Drive across from Tropicana Evansville.
It’s a big weekend for the World War II ship.
The new Museum and Visitors Center opens at 10 a.m. Saturday.
Officials say will now be open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The historic warship recently made the journey from Marina Pointe to its now permanent location.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.