Museum and Visitors Center opens Saturday for LST 325 at new location
June 26, 2020 at 6:22 AM CDT - Updated June 26 at 6:41 AM

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - You’ve probably seen LST 325′s new home on just off Riverside Drive across from Tropicana Evansville.

It’s a big weekend for the World War II ship.

The new Museum and Visitors Center opens at 10 a.m. Saturday.

Officials say will now be open seven days a week, Monday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The historic warship recently made the journey from Marina Pointe to its now permanent location.

