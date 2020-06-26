‘Moment to Movement’ event hosted by BRIDGE Evansville strives to fight racism

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Thursday marks exactly one month since the death of George Floyd, whose death has sparked protests and calls for justice across the nation.
The “Moment to Movement” event hosted by BRIDGE Evansville was held on the one-month anniversary of George Floyd’s death to continue the conversation of change.
“A month ago today was a moment of great tragedy and it has brought a lot of moments of wakening,” BRIDGE co-convener Joe Easley said. “But now we need to change that, channel that into a movement of real change.”
“I think about the things my father went through – he was a WWII veteran – and the things he told me,” attendee Irvin Smith said. “I never thought I would have the same fears and concerns that he did – now in 2020.”
Floyd’s death at the hands of police - and others since - have now garnered a call not only at the national level, but in Evansville too.
“We’re recommending that city and perhaps county governments set up task forces to look at all of the things under their purview, and see what needs to be changed,” Easley stated.
Those who live in Evansville now calling for change.
“You do a lot of stuff, but is it doing any good and is it going to make any changes?” attendee Barbara Lucas said. “That’s what I want – some change to happen.”
“I would like to see Evansville – when they say ‘E is for Everyone’ - I want it to actually mean ‘E is for Everyone,‘” Smith said. “I would like to see more affordable housing. I would like to see more stuff for these children to do. I’m tired of looking at the news and seeing 20-year-old man killed every day. We’ve got to have better outlets for them.”
An organization aiming to overcome barriers within their community, where all people are accepted and treated with dignity.
“I hope this isn’t just another meeting like the one we had with Ferguson, like we had with Charlotte,” Smith said. “I want this to become a movement so we can actually change this world and make it better for all of us.”
