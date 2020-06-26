EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Lake Wind Advisory is in effect from 11:00 a.m. until 9:00 p.m. Winds gusting 15 to 25 miles which will create waves on the waterways and impact small water craft.
Mostly sunny, breezy, and hotter with high temps in the upper 80′s to lower 90′s. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms but severe storms unlikely.
You will need the umbrella this weekend. Showers and thunderstorms Saturday and Sunday with high temps in the mid-80′s. The best timing for showers and storms...Saturday afternoon through Sunday. There is a marginal risk severe thunderstorms Saturday through 10:00 p.m. Slow moving storms will provide needed rainfall with minor flooding possible.
