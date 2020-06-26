Kentucky Wesleyan Releases 2020 Football Schedule

By Aaron Hancock | June 26, 2020 at 7:04 PM CDT - Updated June 26 at 7:04 PM

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The 2020 Kentucky Wesleyan football schedule was released on Friday ahead of the Panthers 38th season and second under Head Coach Craig Yeast. 

Details on the schedule are below.

KEY GAMES

Home Opener

Thurs. Sept. 3 vs. Shorter – 6 pm CT

Homecoming Weekend

    Sat. Sept. 26 vs. Lake Erie – 3 pm CT

Reigning G-MAC Champs

    Sat. Oct. 10 at Tiffin – 1 pm CT

Hillsdale’s First Trip to Owensboro

    Sat. Oct. 24 – 3 pm CT

STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE

2 defending conference champions

    Lindenwood – GLVC, Tiffin – G-MAC

3 NCAA Tournament participants

    Lindenwood, Tiffin, UIndy

Non-conference teams W-L record in 2019

    22-24 (.478)

G-MAC teams W-L record in 2019

    35-30 (.539)

Overall strength of schedule

    57-54 (.514)

LOCATION BREAKDOWN

5 home games

    Back-to-back home games:

        Sept. 26 vs. Lake Erie, Oct. 3 vs. Findlay

    2 night games:

        Thurs. Sept. 3 vs. Shorter

        Sat. Oct. 3 vs. Findlay

5 road games

    Two sets of back-to-back road trips:

        Sept. 12 at Lindenwood, Sept. 19 at Southwest Baptist

        Oct. 10 at Tiffin, Oct. 17 at Ohio Dominican

FULL KENTUCKY WESLEYAN COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:

Thursday, September 3: vs. Shorter, 6:00 CT

Saturday, September 12: at Lindenwood, 7:00 CT

Saturday, September 19: at Southwest Baptist, 6:00 CT

Saturday, September 26: vs. Lake Erie, 3:00 CT

Saturday, October 3: vs. Findlay, 6:00 CT

Saturday, October 10: at Tiffin, 1:00 CT

Saturday, October 17: at Ohio Dominican, 11:00 am CT

Saturday, October 24: vs. Hillsdale, 3:00 CT

Saturday, October 31: at Walsh, 3:00 CT

Saturday, November 14: vs. Indianapolis, 3:00 CT

