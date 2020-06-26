Kentucky Wesleyan Releases 2020 Football Schedule

OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The 2020 Kentucky Wesleyan football schedule was released on Friday ahead of the Panthers 38th season and second under Head Coach Craig Yeast.
Details on the schedule are below.
KEY GAMES
Home Opener
Thurs. Sept. 3 vs. Shorter – 6 pm CT
Homecoming Weekend
Sat. Sept. 26 vs. Lake Erie – 3 pm CT
Reigning G-MAC Champs
Sat. Oct. 10 at Tiffin – 1 pm CT
Hillsdale’s First Trip to Owensboro
Sat. Oct. 24 – 3 pm CT
STRENGTH OF SCHEDULE
2 defending conference champions
Lindenwood – GLVC, Tiffin – G-MAC
3 NCAA Tournament participants
Lindenwood, Tiffin, UIndy
Non-conference teams W-L record in 2019
22-24 (.478)
G-MAC teams W-L record in 2019
35-30 (.539)
Overall strength of schedule
57-54 (.514)
LOCATION BREAKDOWN
5 home games
Back-to-back home games:
Sept. 26 vs. Lake Erie, Oct. 3 vs. Findlay
2 night games:
Thurs. Sept. 3 vs. Shorter
Sat. Oct. 3 vs. Findlay
5 road games
Two sets of back-to-back road trips:
Sept. 12 at Lindenwood, Sept. 19 at Southwest Baptist
Oct. 10 at Tiffin, Oct. 17 at Ohio Dominican
FULL KENTUCKY WESLEYAN COLLEGE FOOTBALL SCHEDULE:
Thursday, September 3: vs. Shorter, 6:00 CT
Saturday, September 12: at Lindenwood, 7:00 CT
Saturday, September 19: at Southwest Baptist, 6:00 CT
Saturday, September 26: vs. Lake Erie, 3:00 CT
Saturday, October 3: vs. Findlay, 6:00 CT
Saturday, October 10: at Tiffin, 1:00 CT
Saturday, October 17: at Ohio Dominican, 11:00 am CT
Saturday, October 24: vs. Hillsdale, 3:00 CT
Saturday, October 31: at Walsh, 3:00 CT
Saturday, November 14: vs. Indianapolis, 3:00 CT
