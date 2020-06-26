KC’s Marina Pointe closed for cleaning after COVID-19 exposure

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Health Department says they have confirmed a person with COVID-19 was at KC’s Marina Pointe for an extended period of time on Saturday June 20.
Officials say the person was not wearing a face covering or social distancing during that time, exposing staff and patrons.
They say all staff and patrons of KC’s Marina Pointe that were present on the evening of June 20 should monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19 which include fever, cough, shortness of breath, loss of taste and smell, sore throat, runny/congested nose, fatigue, muscle/body aches, headache, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea.
If you begin to feel ill, stay home except to seek medical attention, and separate yourself from other people.
Sick individuals should call ahead before visiting a health care provider or emergency room to notify them of possible exposure to COVID-19 and any symptoms.
Testing is available at both local hospitals.
Vanderburgh County Health officials say they contacted the management of KC’s Marina Pointe with the concerns of exposure and complaints that they were not in compliance with Governor Holcomb’s Executive Order 20-32 10 (A) (iii) requiring all employees and staff to wear face coverings when in operation and while servicing customers.
They say the owner voluntarily closed both of their facilities for deep cleaning Thursday.
Officials say face covering will now be worn at both KC’s Marina Pointe and KC’s Time Out Lounge & Grill upon reopening.
