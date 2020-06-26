Gibson General signs deal to join Deaconess Health System

PRINCETON, Ind. (WFIE) - Deaconess Health is extending its reach into Gibson County.
Gibson General Hospital has signed an agreement to join the Deaconess Health System, effective October 1.
Gibson General spokesperson Jeff Jones made the announcement in a press release sent out on Thursday.
In the upcoming months, leadership from both institutions will collaborate to establish Deaconess protocols and practices at Gibson General.
According to Gibson General CEO Claudia Eisenmann, patients will still be able to keep their same doctors and the same insurances will continue to accepted.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.