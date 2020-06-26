Evansville Otters organization facing uncertain times after season cancellation

“This could be like the last straw for some guys, where they’ve worked so hard or they had injuries during the offseason,” Vail said. “Then they come back and obviously there’s no season, and then they begin to resume working and then they’re making good money better than baseball. So I definitely don’t blame them for calling it or retiring. Also, this could work the other way, where guys who need time to rest, or maybe mentally they’re on the fence about playing, so maybe this time off could help them.”