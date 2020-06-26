Evansville Day School structuring reopening plan, start date set for Aug. 12

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville Day School has no plans to move its start date for the upcoming fall semester.
According to school officials, in-person classes are scheduled to resume on August 12.
However, a plan on how the school aims to fall in line with health and safety guidelines isn’t finalized just yet.
School administrators hope to provide further details on this reopening plan in the new few weeks.
“In many ways, we are having to rethink most of the things we do,” Head of School Kevin Kunst said. “Our small size continues to be a strength, and we will maximize every minute we are teaching and learning, given whatever situation we are facing.”
