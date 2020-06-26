Driver accused of hitting victim on purpose, threatening to kill her

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail after a hit and run crash.
It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. Thursday on Riverside Drive near Sycamore.
Police say the victim told them the other driver ran into her on purpose and told her several times he was trying to kill her.
He had driven off before police arrived.
Officers say during the crash, a chunk of concrete left the road, hitting other victims.
32-year-old Joseph Vasquez was booked into jail just after midnight.
He faces several charges including criminal recklessness, false reporting, intimidation, aggressive driving, and hit and run.
