Don’s Claytons Dry Cleaning finishes thousands of mask orders

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Since the first week of April, the president of Don’s Claytons Dry Cleaning says they took orders for more than 9,000 masks.
Making 5,500 masks themselves and outsourcing others from companies like UniFirst.
Don’s Claytons President Bryan Schmitt says they’ve been struggling since the end of April to try and fill every order in a timely window.
However, he says the business couldn’t have done this without the support of the community, the dedication of the staff and the help of a few outsourcing companies.
“We’ve received lots of donations, it’s in the thousands of dollars,” Schmitt said. “So it helped us out quite a bit with purchasing supplies, and then again the black masks that we distributed just recently. So it made a big difference with how we were able to move things and how we could afford to provide more to the community.”
Schmitt says even though they’re done making masks, it’s still important to take good care of them, so he states that every Don’s Claytons location would happily help other businesses take on the load for their employees.
“I just want to say thank you to those who helped - the volunteers,” Schmitt said. “We did have some people who made some for us. They just donated anonymously. They just showed up at our doorstep, or just pulled up through the drive-thru and said, ‘Here you go.' It was very nice to see that coming from those people who donated to us like that.”
