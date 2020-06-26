Demolition begins at old IGA building on North Main Street

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The old IGA grocery building on North Main Street will soon be long gone.
Crews began demolition of the facility this week to make way for a 180-unit apartment complex.
In order for the new housing facility to go up, the former grocery store building that sits at that location must come down, and this is just the first step in what will be an 18-month long construction process.
The project will be considered a “workforce housing” complex called the Lofts on North Main. This means those who earn between 60% and 120% of area median income will be targeted.
A majority of the units will target people who fall exactly at 100% of area median income.
Kelley Coures, the executive director of the Department of Metropolitan Development for the City of Evansville, tells 14 News this is all part of the greater plan to revitalize the Jacobsville neighborhood.
“So the idea is to not only bring the new business, but new residents and new citizens to live in these neighborhoods,” Coures said. “Because you want to be able to live, work and play in the same place, and so that’s what this project is all about.”
Coures says they hope to have a groundbreaking at this location in August, and a grand opening by early spring 2022.
