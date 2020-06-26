Coroner: Body found in Ohio River

Authorities responded to a water rescue near Angel Mounds Boat Ramp

Coroner: Body found in Ohio River
Emergency crews were called to assist the Henderson Fire Department in a water rescue near the Angel Mounds Boat Ramp on Friday evening. (Source: WFIE)
June 26, 2020 at 9:32 PM CDT - Updated June 26 at 10:19 PM

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Ohio River on Friday evening.

Newburgh Fire and Rescue was called to the Angel Mounds Boat Ramp just after 7 p.m. to assist the Henderson Fire Department in a water rescue.

Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer was also called to the scene. He confirmed the news that a body was found during the rescue.

Farmer tells 14 News that officials can’t confirm whether the body is male or female.

We will update this story once we learn more.

Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.