Coroner: Body found in Ohio River

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - An investigation is underway after a body was found in the Ohio River on Friday evening.
Newburgh Fire and Rescue was called to the Angel Mounds Boat Ramp just after 7 p.m. to assist the Henderson Fire Department in a water rescue.
Henderson County Coroner Bruce Farmer was also called to the scene. He confirmed the news that a body was found during the rescue.
Farmer tells 14 News that officials can’t confirm whether the body is male or female.
We will update this story once we learn more.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.