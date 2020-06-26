City of Madisonville applies to receive financial aide through CARES Act funding

MADISONVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - The city of Madisonville is looking for ways to receive financial assistance during the coronavirus pandemic.
The Madisonville City Council unanimously voted on a resolution to authorize the city to file an application for the Coronavirus Relief Fund.
This would help reimburse incurred expenses during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The funds would come from money that was given to the state of Kentucky through the CARES Act.
Madisonville Mayor Kevin Cotton says the city is projected to lose almost $1 million in lost revenue this year. He says this grant would allow the city to continue to provide important services to the community.
“We want to continue to keep our level of service where it’s at, and not have to make any changes,” Mayor Cotton said. “When you lose revenue, you’re going to have to make some changes and adjust in the level of services that you can provide. By being able to obtain these funds back into the city of Madisonville that are projected as loses, then it’s definitely going to help us continue to keep our level of service the best we possibly can.”
Mayor Cotton says the city applied for the grant on Thursday afternoon. No word yet on how soon the city could receive those funds.
