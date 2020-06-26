City leaders working on plan to revitalize Evansville apartment complex, local community

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Concerns about an Evansville apartment complex are sparking conversations about how to help the nearby community.
Courtney Johnson, executive director of Young and Established, says he and Evansville City Council President Alex Burton took Jeremy Evans, executive director of the Dream Center, for a tour of Woodland Park Apartments and the surrounding neighborhood.
Johnson told 14 News he grew up in the neighborhood.
“Now, to see some of the things that we’ve seen over the past few years - we just want to shine a light on it and see what we can do to make this area better,” Johnson said.
At the Woodland Park Apartments, Johnson said residents told him there were windows broken that hadn’t been replaced, and doors that were completely out of the frame.
On top of broken windows, 14 News also dug up the amount of times Evansville Police has been called to the apartments in the last six months. Those records show officers have been out there several times since January, including five runs for reports of shots fired.
“It hurts to hear that those situations are happening out here,” Johnson said. “And a lot of people share that they don’t feel safe in this neighborhood. And I think that with everything that we’re doing and the plan that we’re trying to put in place, I think that will help with everything that’s going on.”
Johnson said they have a plan together of how they can help the neighborhood.
