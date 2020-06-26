Children’s Museum of Evansville reopening next week, establishing COVID-19 safety protocols

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the Children’s Museum of Evansville announced their reopening plans for next week.
CMOE will open its doors to members on Wednesday, July 1.
The museum is reopening to the public on Sunday, July 5.
Some changes are going to be in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Museum officials are limiting occupancy and guests now have to reserve a time slot on their website. They say exhibits have been divided into play zones to provide social distancing.
There will also be more hand sanitizing stations and cleaning protocols. Visitors over 3-years-old are required to wear masks.
