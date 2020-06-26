Carcinogens seeping into Owensboro apartments

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - A potentially harmful carcinogen is seeping into an Owensboro apartment complex.
“When I come back upstairs, my husband hands me this letter and says we’re moving before I even have a chance to read it,” resident Kadara Kas Scott said.
Tenants at Owensboro Historic Residences were notified last week about the chemical leaking into their complex.
“So I read it and it’s basically saying that there’s this chemical coming up through the basement,” Scott said.
In a letter to residents, the leasing company Cohen-Esrey stated that exposure to the vapor can cause side-effects like dizziness, headaches and fatigue. It also stated that “long-term exposure can increase the risk of certain types of cancer.”
“We’re being told that, and then we don’t know how long it’s been going on or how long we’ve been exposed,” Scott said.
Scott says her main concern is the safety of her 1-year-old and 5-year-old children.
“Our laundry is in the basement, so we all go down there and do laundry, and I have my kids with me all day, every day,” Scott said. “So I’m taking them down there, there’s like a book shelf and they’re reading magazines and books and stuff while I’d be doing laundry, but we’re just causally down there.”
She isn’t the only resident at Owensboro Historic Residences with concerns.
“Some of us have health issues and it’s pretty daggum scary because a lot of us don’t have nowhere else to go,” one resident who did not want to be named said.
After two years in their current apartment, Scott says she and her husband have made the decision to move out.
“I like the apartment, but I love my family,” Scott said.
The managing director for the complex says they’re working on setting up a resident meeting as soon as possible. He says experts will be available to answer any questions that tenants may have.
In the letter sent out by Cohen-Esrey, company officials stated they have plans to install a mitigation system in the basement to prevent the vapor from leaking in the future. They say they plan to have the system installed by September.
