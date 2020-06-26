Bishop Siegel: Accusations against late father are ‘unsubstantiated’

Bishop Siegel directed a private investigator to conduct as thorough and detailed an investigation as possible into the late Father Kuper’s life and his service to the Church as an ordained priest. The investigator’s report was presented to the Bishop, who conveyed the report with documentation to the Diocesan Review Board for its review, evaluation, and recommendation to the Bishop. The investigation did not uncover information that substantiated the individual’s allegation. No other allegation against Father Kuper has been received.