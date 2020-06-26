Allegiant Air requiring passengers to wear face masks

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Allegiant Air is expanding its face mask policy.
Beginning on July 2, the airline says passengers will be required to wear masks throughout all phases of travel, including at the ticket counter, during boarding, on the aircraft and during the flight.
Airline officials state that passengers can use their own face mask, or the mask provided in Allegiant’s health and safety kit.
Children at least 2-years-old or younger and passengers with disabilities or documented medical conditions are exempt from the new policy.
People who do not comply with this requirement will not be allowed to fly.
Allegiant Air offers flights from Evansville Regional Airport (EVV) and Owensboro-Daviess County Regional Airport (OWB).
