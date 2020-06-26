Aces Men’s Basketball adds Enaruna and Matthews

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - University of Evansville head men’s basketball coach Todd Lickliter has announced the addition of Iyen Enaruna and Alex Matthews to the 2020-21 Purple Aces squad.
“Alex and Iyen are highly skilled players that possess an attitude which prioritizes team success,” Lickliter explained. “Their approach will make them excellent teammates as we strive to be champions. I’m excited to introduce Iyen and Alex to the University of Evansville community and to officially welcome them to our team.”
Enaruna is a 6-9 forward who comes to UE from Amsterdam, Netherlands. He joins the Aces as a junior, having spent his first two collegiate seasons at Cloud County (Kansas) Community College. Last season, he posted 12.2 points and 8.2 rebounds per game. Making the start in all 31 games, Enaruna shot 52.8% from the field and posted nine double-doubles.
He brings international experience to the UE squad, having competed for the Dutch National Team along with his brother Tristan, who recently completed his freshman season at the University of Kansas.
Matthews is the reigning Gatorade Kentucky Boys Basketball Player of the Year after finishing his senior campaign at John Hardin High School. The Elizabethtown, Ky. native averaged 23.5 points and 10.6 caroms in his final season of high school action while leading his squad to a record of 30-4.
The finalist for Kentucky’s Mr. Basketball award completed his high school career with 1,746 points and 1,101 rebounds becoming just the second in school history to post 1,000 of each. He was a 2-time Area Player of the Year honoree by the News-Enterprise in Elizabethtown.
