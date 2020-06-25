Watch Live: Francisco Council discussing town marshal future

FRANCISCO, Ind. (WFIE) - The Francisco Town Council is holding a special meeting.
Watch it live here at 2 p.m.
(Please note camera will be shooting video to edit later and might move at times.)
The council says they are considering the future of the office of town marshal.
A Due Process Hearing for Marshal Michael Collins had been set in April, but was postponed because of COVID-19. Another hearing was set for June 18, but it was also postponed.
Collins told 14 News he was placed on leave back in March.
According to a post on the town’s Facebook page, members of the public will have two minutes to voice their opinions. Collins will have five minutes.
Katie Tercek is at the meeting and will have live reports on 14 News.
Last week, 14 News reached out to the Gibson County Sheriff about their office covering the area if there is no police in Francisco. He told us he has heard nothing about it.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.