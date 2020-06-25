Vanderburgh COVID-19 cases jump by double digits for 2nd day in a row

INDIANA (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Health has updated their coronavirus map.
It now shows 43,655 total confirmed positive cases and 2,394 deaths.
That’s up from Wednesday’s 43,140 total confirmed positive cases and 2,386 deaths.
Locally, the map shows ten new cases in Vanderburgh County, three new cases in Perry County, one new case in Posey County, and one new case in Spencer County.
OptumServe Health Services will be opening a new testing site in Dubois County.
It’s at Ruxer’s Golf Course Building on Clay Street in Jasper.
Hours/Days of Operation include Monday June 29th- Thursday July 2, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. Then the following weeks, site will be open Tuesday thru Saturday 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
Register by appointment only at online or by phone at: (888) 634-1116 (for those without internet access ONLY)
Testing is for anyone who lives or works in the State of Indiana.
Here are the coronavirus cases in our part of Indiana.
- Vanderburgh Co. - 369 cases, 6 deaths
- Dubois Co. - 256 cases, 6 deaths
- Warrick Co. - 182 cases, 29 deaths
- Perry Co. - 112 cases, 4 deaths
- Posey Co. - 27 cases
- Gibson Co. - 29 cases, 2 deaths
- Spencer Co. - 28 cases, 1 death
- Pike Co. - 6 cases
