Vanderburgh Co. Council to vote on $50,000 for additional COVID-19 testing

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Administrators at the Vanderburgh County Health Department say there is a strong need for localized coronavirus testing.
“We do have some areas and some zip codes that are at high risk, so we want to provide opportunities for people in those areas,” Vandeburgh County Health Department Administrator Joe Gries said.
At the next meeting for the Vanderburgh County Council on July 1, council members will vote on whether to approve a transfer of $50,000 from the health fund to the health department in order to set up local neighborhood testing sites. District 3 Councilwoman Stephanie Terry says she supports it.
“If we say, as a community, that we care about public health and healing of people, I think it’s only natural that other council members will hopefully follow my lead and support this initiative,” Terry said.
The health department says they haven’t worked out the logistics, but they are preparing in the event that the council approves it.
“Trying to work through all of that, we’re working with the hospitals to get some help setting up the sites,” Gries said. “Hopefully do several different sites and different locations to give people the greatest access to this.”
