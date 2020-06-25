Traffic Alert: SR 65 between Owensville and Cynthiana closed for most of July

GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The Indiana Department of Transportation is closing State Road 65 between Owensville and Cynthiana for a small structure replacement project.
It should start around Monday, July 6.
Contractors will installing a four-sided box culvert on S.R. 65 about two miles north of the intersection of S.R. 68.
The road will be closed around the clock until the end of July depending upon weather.
Local traffic will have access up to the point of closure.
The official detour is S.R. 68, S.R. 165 and S.R. 65.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.