Owensboro Public Schools votes to push back start of school by 2 weeks

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Public Schools are pushing back the start of the 2020-21 school year.
In a school board meeting on Thursday, school officials approved a calendar change. Instead of returning on August 12, students will now go back to school on August 26.
Officials say starting later waives the 170 instructional day requirement, but in order to meet the hourly requirement, district officials say five to 15 minutes is going to be added to the end of each school day.
A spokesperson for the district says all school breaks will remain in place. Right now, district officials say they’re working to get a plan together that follows Gov. Andy Beshear’s “Healthy at Work” guidelines.
”We just got an official guidance document from the state yesterday - we’re going to take that along with the feedback that we’re getting from parents and staff to kind of put together our plan,” Jared Revlett, public information officer for Owensboro Public Schools said. “It gives us a little more time to do that, and the good thing is we’ll still be able to get out of school around the same time we normally do - mid May.”
Owensboro Catholic Schools and Daviess County Public Schools have also made similar changes. Officials with Owensboro Public Schools say they hope to have plans for exactly how students will return by July 24.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.