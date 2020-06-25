Owensboro NAACP among organizations holding conversational event on Confederate statue

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro NAACP and its affiliates have invited the community to have a conversation and learn about the history behind the placement of the Confederate statue on the lawn of the Daviess County Courthouse.
NAACP President Rhondalyn Randolph tells 14 News there are some people in the community who fear this will erase part of Owensboro’s history.
However, Randolph is hoping Thursday’s presentation will allow them to realize they don’t want to erase history, but instead not repeat history’s mistakes and move forward.
The event is happening right now on the Kentucky Wesleyan College front lawn.
Our Jessica Costello will have more on the presentation and why organizers feel it’s time for the statue to be removed on 14 News at 10 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.