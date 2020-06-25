NFL cancels Hall of Fame game, delays inductions until 2021

“They’re the ones who statistically, really, are at risk for being around crowds and all that stuff. So it makes sense,” Hutchinson said. “The other thing, too, is it’s a whole another year, and some of these guys are at the age where they’re old anyway, and families and spouses and siblings and that, they’re all older. A lot of these centennial guys have waited such a long time, and you just hope they’re able to stand up there on that stage next August to do it status quo, right?”