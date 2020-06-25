Mt. Vernon Democrat closes doors after nearly 150 years

“A last-minute buyer for the Mount Vernon Democrat has backed out. Previously, Landmark Community Newspapers announced its decision to discontinue the 150-year-old newspaper, citing ongoing economic issues and the COVID-19 pandemic. Following the announcement, a buyer in Evansville expressed interest in purchasing the paper. While terms of the sale were generally agreed upon and negotiations ongoing, the buyer opted to forego purchasing the newspaper for personal reasons. We had all hoped that the deal could be completed for the residents of Mount Vernon and Posey County. Our offices are now closed. Additional information can be found in the final edition of the Mount Vernon Democrat.”