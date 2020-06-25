Local foster children receive free bicycles through special giveaway

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Nearly 100 foster children in the Evansville community received free bicycles Thursday, thanks to an annual summer partnership.
The event marked the 15th annual Ivy Tech Public Safety Academy Bike Giveaway.
When the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled EVSC’s Summer Enrichment Program, the bike giveaway became even more important for community partners like Dreamcycles and the Isaiah 1:17 Project, which aims to give children in foster care something to call their own.
“Especially during this pandemic,” Jeremy Seger, president of the Isaiah 1:17 Project said. “We know families have been stuck at home. A lot of times, foster families don’t have the means to provide a bicycle for the kids that they bring into their home, so we want to be able to ease that burden for them.”
Each child also received a bag with a helmet, a bike lock and a face mask.
Seger added, “And also some hand sanitizer, just because, right?”
Two children received adaptive bicycles, designed to assist students who have difficulties with regular bikes.
“We wanted to make sure that in giving the bikes, we wanted to let them have everything, so that their experience can be a safe experience and a fun experience as well,” Seger said.
Organizers say the goal of this project is to provide a sense of security for foster families, while having a little fun along the way.
“We found that if a family can bike ride together,” Seger said. “It helps create that bond and unity, and helps the child just transition easier.”
