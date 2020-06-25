Humidity returns, scattered storms for the weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Southerly winds returned on Thursday. Humidity levels will rise over the next several days and temperatures will also push up closer to 90 degrees each day. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible over the weekend and into next week. Daily highs will rise into the upper 80s and lows will drop into the lower 70s. No widespread severe weather expected, but some of the thunderstorms may produce heavy downpours and lightning. Best timing for storms will be in the afternoon and evening hours.