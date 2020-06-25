Hotter Weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Clear and cool as lows drop into the lower 60′s. Southerly winds will cause an uptick in temperatures and humidity. Mostly sunny and warmer with temps in the upper 80′s. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms possible but severe storms unlikely.
You will need the umbrella this weekend. Showers and thunderstorms likely Saturday and Sunday with high temps in the upper 80′s to 90-degrees. The best timing for showers and storms...Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning. Slow moving storms will provide efficient rainfall with minor flooding possible.
