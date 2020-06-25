Henderson County School Board approves calendar for 2020-21 school year

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson County School System made several decisions about the upcoming school year on Thursday.
In a special work session, the school board approved to hold the first day of school on August 26, as well as approved first reading of virtual learning academy.
Meanwhile, Henderson County athletics programs can start on July 13, but is not allowed to be more than 50 students and should be broken up in groups of 10 players for each coach.
Childcare is approved at three school sites to start July 13 with 30 children for each site.
Parents have been pushing to be heard in this decision-making process, we’ve also been hearing from students.
“Most of the football players, most of the families out here are very disappointed in how the school board has been acting, not letting us play this year,” student Aaron Brown said. “Most of the seniors - it feels like they don’t even have a chance to qualifying for college to show what they’re worth, and us freshmen — it’s going to be our first year of major high school football. It sucks that we can’t do anything about it.”
Our Evan Gorman is covering the meeting at the Professional Development Center and will provide further details on the board’s decisions on 14 News at 10 p.m.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.