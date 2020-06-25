Brittlebank Swimming Pool closed indefinitely due to COVID-19 exposure

MT. VERNON, Ind. (WFIE) - The Brittlebank Swimming Pool is closed indefinitely due to COVID-19 exposure.
The Posey County Health Department reported that a pool employee had tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, so the pool is now shut down for the foreseeable future.
Health officials say they do not feel any visitors are in danger and the employee was not involved with swim lessons, water exercise or concessions.
According to health officials, the employee worked last week on Friday and Saturday.
The pool has been shut down indefinitely as a precaution while officials follow virus response protocol.
For those who have been to the pool and would like to get tested, contact the Perry County Health Department at 1-800-634-1116.
Click here to schedule an appointment at the OptumServe testing location in Princeton.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.