5 apprehended after chase in KY, crash in IN

EVANSVILLE, Ind./HENDERSON, Ky (WFIE) - Authorities say five people were taken into custody in Evansville after a chase that started in Henderson.
Henderson Police say they tried to pull over a car around 1:20 a.m. Thursday in the 400 block of Powell Street for a traffic violation.
They say the driver took off, and deputies with the Sheriff’s Office say they pursued the speeding car down Highway 41 to the Kentucky/Indiana line.
Deputies say Evansville Police later notified them the car crashed and five people were apprehended.
Evansville Police say they did not chase the car, but the driver crashed at Green River and Fickas.
EPD says several juveniles were in the car. They say there will be charges.
Deputies say the driver will also face charges in Henderson for fleeing and several traffic violations.
Henderson Police say the driver didn’t have a license.
