WorkOne Southwest moves to new office location in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Starting next week, local residents looking for assistance with their unemployment will need to visit a new location.
Beginning on Monday, WorkOne Southwest says its office will operate at 4600 Washington Avenue in Suite #113 in Evansville.
This is the new development center at the corner of Washington and South Green River Road.
The office will remain open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
The only exception to this schedule is Wednesday as the office opens at 10 a.m.
For more information, click here to visit the WorkOne Southwest website.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.