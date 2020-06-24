Hopkins Co. officials say school starts Aug. 26

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Officials in Hopkins County say they now have 234 total confirmed positive COVID-19 cases and 33 deaths.
That’s up two cases from the numbers reported Tuesday.
They reminded people to keep distance from one another, even in small groups.
Hopkins County School officials say Gov. Beshear is announcing a plan for returning to school Wednesday.
They say the first day of school will be August 26, which is a change from the original plan.
It’s still being decided how that would work. Some counties are doing a blend of online learning some days, and in-class learning other days.
Hopkins County Officials say that is a challenge in Hopkins County because of child care.
They say an online learning option will be available for all students.
Officials say if there is a spike in COVID-19 cases, families should be prepared for everyone to return to remote learning.
They say families will be contacted in early August to be asked questions to help make that plan.
Officials say students over the age of five will be asked to wear masks and bring hand sanitizer.
They are also ordering chrome books and working on internet access ideas to help more students be able to learn online.
Wednesday, Green River District Health Department (GRDHD) reported 4 additional confirmed COVID-19 cases – two in Daviess County, one in Ohio County, and one in Webster County.
GRDHD is offering free COVID-19 testing.
The total number of confirmed positive coronavirus cases in Kentucky is now 14,141 with 537 deaths.
Here are the current numbers in our area of Kentucky:
- Muhlenberg Co. - 510 cases, 8 deaths
- Hopkins Co. - 234 cases, 33 deaths, 189 recovered
- Daviess Co. - 396 cases, 7 deaths, 349 recovered
- Ohio Co. - 192 cases, 174 recovered
- Henderson Co. - 155 cases, 4 deaths, 133 recovered
- Webster Co. - 39 cases, 36 recovered
- McLean Co. - 26 cases, 1 death, 25 recovered
- Union Co. - 23 cases, 19 recovered
- Hancock Co. - 15 cases, 13 recovered
Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will give a COVID-19 briefing Wednesday at 3 p.m. CST.
Watch it live here:
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.