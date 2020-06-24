Vanderburgh Humane Society reopens for walk-in visitors

“Beyond doubt, it has been the financial aspect,” says Amanda Coburn, development coordinator at the Vanderburgh Humane Society. “Of course, with the economic crisis that’s happening right now, our public support was reduced approximately 50% during the months of March and April. It’s slowly improving, of course, but we are by no means out of the woods yet. Having to close completely, we lost all of the public-facing revenue like our resale shop and adoption fees and clinic services and all the things that normally just have some cash flow coming in were eliminated.”