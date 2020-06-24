Vanderburgh Humane Society reopens for walk-in visitors

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Humane Society has opened its doors to walk-in visitors. This means families no longer need an appointment to make an adoption.
Leaders say walks-in are certainly welcome because as of Wednesday morning, the Vanderburgh Humane Society had around 260 cats and kittens. Officials say that is ten times the amount of dogs at the facility.
Staff says now that more people are out and about due to the state’s reopening plan, more and more litters are being found, sort of all at once.
Even though this location has seen similar numbers in the past, closing during the pandemic meant there were no adoptions during that time.
Leaders say while that meant more cats in their building, it was the financial impact that hit them the hardest.
“Beyond doubt, it has been the financial aspect,” says Amanda Coburn, development coordinator at the Vanderburgh Humane Society. “Of course, with the economic crisis that’s happening right now, our public support was reduced approximately 50% during the months of March and April. It’s slowly improving, of course, but we are by no means out of the woods yet. Having to close completely, we lost all of the public-facing revenue like our resale shop and adoption fees and clinic services and all the things that normally just have some cash flow coming in were eliminated.”
Coburn says with more families in the door to visit and adopt, she hopes to see that financial support start to ramp back up.
To protect staff and animals, visitors must wear a mask inside and are asked to limit the number of guests per household. To learn more about the facility’s safety measures or to get more information on adoption, click here.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.