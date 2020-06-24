Two Jasper City Police Officers to be awarded Carnegie Medal

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) -Two Jasper Police Officers will receive the Carnegie Medal for heroism regarding their actions in a crash that took place in 2018.
Most people would run from a life-threatening situation.
”You just have to figure stuff out on the fly; so we just did what we thought was the best,” Officer Brent Duncan of Jasper City Police said.
But Officer Brent Duncan and Officer Grant Goffinet say it’s a natural instinct to run towards them.
”I climbed in as far as I could with my duty belt on and reached for him. After a little bit he started to respond, moaning, answering a little bit,” Officer Grant Goffinet of Jasper City Police said.
In September of 2018, a car was fully engulfed in flames with a man still inside and despite having no fire-rescue training, the two officers risked their own lives to save his.
”I was able to grab a hold of some part of him and pull him out, and then I could kind of squeeze in with him, grab his other arm and pull him out,” Officer Duncan said.
Now both officers will be presented with the Carnegie Medal, said to be the highest honor for heroism in the nation.
”Some of these recipients of this award have received this award after they’ve perished from a rescue attempt. So if you think about that, we’re lumped in with a group of people who weren’t just willing to, they actually did give their lives in some heroic effort,” Officer Goffinet said. “To be included with that group kind of hammers it home with what this is. A major honor.”
”I’m really grateful, especially in times like this that it can come to light that we are here to help,” Officer Duncan said.
Officer Goffinet encourages everyone to go onto the Carnegie Hero Fund Commission website or social media pages to read more about the heroes that risked their lives to save others across the country.
