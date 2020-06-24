70 team tournament to be played at Deaconess Sports Park

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On June 27 and 28, USSSA Fast pitch will be hosting their Tri-State C Championship at the Deaconess Sports Park and the Newburgh Girls’ Softball Fields.
The Evansville Convention and Visitors Bureau says Evansville can expect to see 70 teams playing at these two fields all weekend long.
“This is another big sports weekend and we are very excited that both sports facilities will be in full use,” said Jim Wood President of Visit Evansville.
The tournament has been organized by 3Up 3Down Events, LLC along with the help of the Evansville Sports Complex team.
“We are pleased to resume tournament play at Deaconess Sports Park and the surrounding area!” says Tim Fulton, Director of Sports Facilities “Youth Sports events such as this will be a strong economic recovery driver for the local tourism industry. The upcoming USSSA World Series event in July will further contribute by attracting over 200 teams to this area for a five-day event.”
Deaconess Sports Park is located 6800 North Green River Road in Evansville.
It’s an eight field multi-use complex that can host softball events as well as baseball events for teams in the 12U and below age groups.
The press release with the announcement did not address any COVID-19 protocols. We’ll be reaching out officials to find out more.
