ROMP organizers offer archived music performances for fans to watch online

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - While music fans might not be able to enjoy the in-person experience at ROMP Fest this year, music lovers can still get a taste of the music digitally.
Wednesday would have been the first day of ROMP Fest. However, the popular music festival was postponed to June 2021 due to concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival normally hosts over 25,000 attendees.
The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum is presenting previous performances online through its YouTube channel.
ROMP organizers will be posting archived performances all week on their Facebook page, and will also offer free giveaways as well.
One resident from Owensboro who attends ROMP every year says he’s sad that he can’t go this year, but is excited to watch these older performances.
“I really enjoy going out to the event,” Dale Taylor said. “My family shows up from all over the country. We have a full week of it out there, but this will be a little bit different this year. I’m sad that we can’t attend the live event. But at the same time, I understand COVID-19 has taken a lot of causalities in a lot of ways, and we’re all just trying to adapt.”
