1 dies after 2 people pulled from burning home in Henderson

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Two people were taken to the hospital after Henderson firefighters pulled them from a burning home.
It happened just before 1 a.m. Wednesday on Powell Street.
Fire officials say one of these people has died. The other person has been transported to another hospital.
Officials say 911 got a call about smoke in the area.
Our crew on scene said there was no visible damage to the outside of the mobile home. Officials say a dog died in the fire.
Investigators are looking into what caused it, but they say it doesn’t appear to be suspicious.
They say it appears to have started in the kitchen.
