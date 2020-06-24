Owensboro Police continue to investigate a fatal stabbing

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Police Department is investigating a stabbing death from Monday night.
“It was very shocking. By the time they got here, it was somewhere around 11:30, 12 o’clock. And we never expected this,” said Matthew Basham’s mother, Connie Payton.
Payton answered the door Monday night to the news that her son, 45-year-old James Matthew Basham, was dead.
“I didn’t believe it,” said Payton. “He had to tell me, he had to tell me several different times, and I still didn’t believe it.”
Payton says she believes her son was going to the residence to visit a woman.
“The woman that he went to go see that he’s got text messages back and forth to her where she was expecting him, wanted him to come,” said Payton.
His family says what happened once he entered the home is a mystery.
“What happened in there we have no idea, things seem very suspicious,” said Payton.
Police say they received a call for reports of several injuries, including a stab wound.
“We don’t know if it was kind of a cover-up or what happened, but it took Matthew’s life,” said Payton.
Officials say Basham later died at the hospital. His mom says she believes the whole situation could have been avoided.
“And that’s the main thing for people to realize is that you know, this could have been prevented. It didn’t have to happen,” said Payton.
Police say no arrests have been made at this time.
“I want answers, I want answers and I want them to pay for it, I want them to pay for killing my son any way that it goes,” said Payton. “He’s dead, I can’t have him back. He’s dead and I want them to pay for it.”
Police say this is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at (270) 687-8484.
