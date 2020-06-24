Newburgh hosts pride parade to show support for LGBTQ community

NEWBURGH, Ind. (WFIE) - A pride caravan is driving through downtown Newburgh to show their support for a local business owner after he received an anti-pride hate letter on his front door.
More than 50 cars have been decorated in order to support Ken Oliver after he received that hateful message.
The town of Newburgh is also showing their support for those in the LGBTQ community.
The Newburgh Town Council is planning to vote on two ordinances on Wednesday evening. The first will officially declare the month of June as pride month in Newburgh, while the other is an anti-discrimination ordinance.
Council members told 14 News these ordinances were already in the works before Oliver found the letter on his door. However, they say the incident just shows how much these ordinances are needed.
“We’ve felt that we needed to do something with some teeth for a long time,” Newburgh Town Council member Steve Shoemaker said. “Because it’s easy to talk about inclusion and civility and so forth. You can talk the talk pretty easily, but you need to have something in place that allows you to walk the walk.”
The town council will vote on the ordinances during their virtual town hall at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday.
