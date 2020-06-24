2021 MVC Softball Championships is coming to Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Missouri Valley Conference Commissioner Doug Elgin has announced a list of dates and sites for the various Missouri Valley Conference sports championships for the 2020-21 athletic season. Site awards were approved by the league’s Joint Committee (faculty athletics representatives, directors of athletics and senior woman administrators of each institution) and were ratified by the MVC Presidents’ Council.
The University of Evansville has been named the site of the 2021 MVC Softball Championship. It will take place at Cooper Stadium from May 13-15, 2021. The tournament field for 2021 will feature the top six teams in the league. UE was slated to host the championship in 2020 before it was cancelled due to the COVID-19.
This will mark the third time the Purple Aces have hosted the MVC Softball Championships with the other two taking place in 1998 and 2003. Evansville enjoyed solid success in its previous two times – accumulating a 6-4 mark. In 1998, the Aces dropped their opening game against Missouri State before winning three in a row to get within a game of the championship.
Five years later, the team did even better, reaching the championship contest. Following a loss to Creighton to open the tournament, the Aces reeled off wins over Missouri State and Wichita State before shutting out #2 seed Southern Illinois by a final of 8-0 to reach the championship game. The unbelievable comeback came up just short with a 6-2 loss in the final contest.
Courtesy: UE Athletics
