KWC employee tests positive for COVID-19

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An employee at Kentucky Wesleyan College has tested positive for COVID-19.
According to college officials, the employee was last reported to make contact on campus on June 22.
Officials say the employee was physically distancing and wearing a mask, so no further testing or quarantining of campus faculty, staff or students is recommended.
KWC officials are currently working to follow up with anyone who may have been potentially exposed through close contact with the individual.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.