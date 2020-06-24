Henderson basketball courts, playgrounds, and park amenities set to re-open

--John F. Kennedy Center. The weight room will be available for one-hour sessions from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Temperature checks will be made as users are checked in. The gym will be available for walkers from 8 a.m. to noon. The basketball court will be open to individuals with their own ball who want to practice shooting from 1:30 p.m. to 6 p.m. JFK Center modified hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.