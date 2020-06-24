Eagles ink Division I transfer

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -University of Southern Indiana Men's Basketball announced the signing of six-foot-five junior guard Jelani Simmons for the 2020-21 season. Simmons is the third signee for USI Head Coach Stan Gouard this spring and will have two seasons of eligibility.
"We are excited to add Jelani and his family to the USI family," said Gouard. "He brings another proven scorer and rebounder to our program with the athletic ability to finish at the rim and also step out to the arc to stretch the defense. Jelani is a fierce competitor and his length gives him the tools to be a very good defender at the guard and wing spot."
Simmons has spent the last two seasons with Youngstown State University where he appeared in 64 games, making 32 starts. He has a two-year career average of 6.7 points and 2.3 rebounds per game.
Last season, Simmons appeared in all 33 of the Penguins' games, posting 5.4 points and 2.2 rebounds per game. He recorded a two-year career high 23 points against Cleveland State University and nine rebounds versus North Carolina-Central University.
Simmons played in 31 of 32 games during his collegiate debut season with Youngstown State in 2018-19. He would go on to make 22 starts as a freshman, averaging 8.1 points, 1.1 assists, and 2.5 boards per contest.
The 2018-19 freshman finished his first collegiate season ranked fifth in the Horizon League in three-point field goal percentage (.407, 47-117) and would post a season-high 18 points versus the University of Illinois Chicago and seven rebounds versus Oakland University.
Prior to playing at Youngstown State, Simmons was a Division II first-team All-Ohio after averaging 20 points per game at Beechcroft High School. He also posted 15.0 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 5.0 assists per game as a junior.
Simmons joins six-foot-nine junior forward Jacob Polakovich and six-foot-three sophomore guard Tyler Henry in signing with Eagles for the 2020-21 season.
Courtesy: USI Athletics
