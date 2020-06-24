Democratic Party supports Evansville City Council President amid controversial social media post

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A Facebook post where City Council President Alex Burton referred a few members of councils as “dixiecrats” led to Councilman Jonathan Weaver calling for Burton’s resignation on Tuesday.
“I did see where Mr. Burton apologized and that was 100% right,” Democratic Party Secretary Melissa Morehead Moore said.
On Wednesday, the Democratic Party came to the defense of Burton, offering it’s support and even criticizing Weaver’s call for the resignation.
“The Vanderburgh County Democratic Party would like to be clear that Black Lives Matter. This does not mean only black lives or black lives matter more. What it means is that to move beyond the systemic racism that still stubbornly persists in our communities, we must have black voices in leadership to bear witness first-hand to the personal experience of racism. Without those black voices, we will not be able to find solutions that will reduce the inequalities and mistreatment of those who are discriminated against. The suggestion that the only black representative on the Evansville City Council resign is offensive and counterproductive. The Vanderburgh County Democratic Party is proud of the leadership that Alex Burton has brought to the City Council. We fully support him and his hard work to make E for Everyone and we strongly encourage all members of the City Council, regardless of party affiliation, to hear his voice.”
“Your fellow democrat to resign due to something... a personal issue maybe? Or a personal stance I should say of how they feel,” Morehead Moore said when referring to Weaver.
Councilman Weaver also released a statement on Wednesday.
“What’s offensive and counterproductive is that a member of the council made inappropriate remarks. He has degraded the entire city council body. The name calling in addition to the appalling social media post is unacceptable and not professional. I have school corporation parents contacting me saying it’s despicable the comments he has made when he teaches our children.”
Still, the Democratic Party is standing strong in it’s support of the Council President, praising his efforts.
“We really do appreciate his leadership and his strength, definitely bringing towards that E is for everyone and making sure that it counts for everyone in the city of Evansville, and he’s doing a superior job,” Morehead Moore said.
Copyright 2020 WFIE. All rights reserved.